Gold futures rise Rs 353 to Rs 74,490 per 10g

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 353 to Rs 74,490 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 353 or 0.48 per cent at Rs 74,490 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,897 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures increased 0.65 per cent to USD 2,475.80 per ounce in New York.

