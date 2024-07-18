Live
- MP govt to hire pvt agencies for cloud services for data security
- Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised
- Joe Biden ‘more receptive’ to exit talks, says report
- The hundred: Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit
- ED raids multiple premises in Nalanda in money laundering case
- We will not protect anyone in Tribal Welfare Board case: Siddaramaiah
- Odisha: Shifting of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple completed
- Sub-jr Men, Women North Zone Hockey: Haryana, U.P, Uttarakhand and Punjab win
- Red Sea crisis: Suez Canal reports 23.4 per cent drop in annual revenue
- 7 pilgrims killed as jeep plunges into well in Maharashtra's Jalna
Just In
Gold futures rise Rs 353 to Rs 74,490 per 10g
Highlights
Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 353 to Rs 74,490 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 353 to Rs 74,490 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 353 or 0.48 per cent at Rs 74,490 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,897 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures increased 0.65 per cent to USD 2,475.80 per ounce in New York.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS