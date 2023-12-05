Live
Just In
Gold nosedives Rs 1,050 to Rs 63,250 per 10g
The precious metal settled at Rs 64,300 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also tumbled Rs 1,700 to Rs 78,500 per kilogram. "Gold prices plunged on Tuesday in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 63,250/10 grams, down by Rs 1,050, following a bearish trend in the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the futures trade, February contract of gold climbed Rs 46 to Rs 62,415 per 10 grams on the MCX. However, silver's March contract declined Rs 389 to Rs 75,779 per kilogram on the bourse. In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 2,037 per ounce and USD 24.50 per ounce, respectively. Gold retreated from its record high as the dollar and US Treasury yields advanced amid signs that traders' believe aggressive monetary policy of Federal Reserve rate cuts may have gone too far, Gandhi said.