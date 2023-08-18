Gold price falls Rs 50 to Rs 59,250 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 50 to Rs 59,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in precious metal prices in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 59,300 per 10 grams. However, silver jumped Rs 700 to Rs 73,500 per kilogramme. In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,893 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 22.81 per ounce. COMEX Gold headed for its fourth consecutive week of declines as a robust US jobs report reinforced speculation that monetary policymakers may not be done with raising interest rates, Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.