Live
- "Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud "was the Symbol of BC's Self Respect. DC Valluri Kranti
- Consul General of America meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Scholarships for Students
- Decision to Withhold Temple Development Funds Sparks Controversy
- Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed MLCs under governor quota takes oath, thanks Jagan
- Yulu Partners with Zepto to Scale Green Hyperlocal Deliveries
- Vijay- Sam’s ‘Kushi’ gets clean ‘U’ censor!
- Saiyami Kher says Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired her
- World Mosquito Day 2023 Date, history, and significance
- Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee will meet on August 30 to discuss Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's suspension
Just In
Gold price falls Rs 50 to Rs 59,250 per 10 grams
Highlights
Gold prices declined Rs 50 to Rs 59,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in precious metal prices in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.
New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 50 to Rs 59,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in precious metal prices in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 59,300 per 10 grams. However, silver jumped Rs 700 to Rs 73,500 per kilogramme. In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,893 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 22.81 per ounce. COMEX Gold headed for its fourth consecutive week of declines as a robust US jobs report reinforced speculation that monetary policymakers may not be done with raising interest rates, Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS