Gold prices today goes up in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on, 7 August 2020

Gold prices today, 7 August 2020: Gold prices have reached new high on Friday with a consistent rise from the last week. There is steady hike witnessed taking the prices of yellow metal to all time high. On MCX, Gold futures by Rs. 580 to Rs 57,080 in while the silver has slashed by Rs. 350 to Rs. 65,050 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 54,150 per ten grams of 22 carat and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 55,350 with a hike of Rs. 650. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 53,510 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 58,320 with an increase of Rs. 500.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 54,500 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 55,900 per ten gram of 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 2,000 The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have come down by Rs. 400 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 53,800 and Rs. 54,800.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 54,150 Rs. 55,350 Rs.73,500 Chennai Rs. 53,510 Rs. 58,320 Rs.73,500 Kolkata Rs. 54,500 Rs. 55,900 Rs.73,500 Mumbai Rs. 53,800 Rs. 54,800 Rs.73,500



