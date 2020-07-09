Gold prices today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 9 July 2020

Gold prices today, 9 July 2020: Gold prices on Thursday have hiked by Rs. 250 per ten gram of gold. The prices have been choppy from the last one month without a particular trend. On MCX, August gold future has increased by Rs. 250 to Rs. 47,500 while the silver has increased by Rs. 820 to Rs. 50,020.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a hike of Rs. 250 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,500 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 250 to 48,700. While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 380 making the prices stand at Rs. 46,790 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,000 with a fall of Rs.370.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 47,870 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,170 per ten grams of 24-carat gold with a hike of Rs. 270. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a fall of Rs. 10 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 46,610 and Rs. 47,610 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,500 Rs. 48,700 Rs.50,020 Chennai Rs. 46,790 Rs. 51,000 Rs.50,020 Kolkata Rs. 47,870 Rs. 49,170 Rs.50,020 Mumbai Rs. 46,610 Rs. 47,610 Rs.50,020



