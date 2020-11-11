Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today fall down on 11 November 2020

Gold rate today on 11 November: Gold rate on Tuesday have remained choppy in Indian markets following the global rates. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 51,380 while the silver rates are at Rs. 66,900. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained Rs. 49,150 with a fall of Rs. 1500 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 53,600 with a fall of Rs. 1650. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 47,800 per ten gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 1,420 and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 52,130 with a fall of Rs. 1250.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs 49,020 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 500 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 52,520 with a fall of Rs. 200. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,720 and Rs. 51,720 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a fall of Rs 1510.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 49,150 Rs. 53,600 Rs.66,900 Chennai Rs. 47,800 Rs. 52,130 Rs.66,900 Kolkata Rs. 49,020 Rs. 52,520 Rs 66,900 Mumbai Rs. 49,720 Rs. 51,720 Rs.66,900

What is Carat? How purity of gold is measured?

While carat is measure of purity of gold. There are three types of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 parts gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

Why the gold rates increase and when do they decrease?

Gold tends to increase when people prefer investing in gold due to the inflation and concerned about the risks in the financial system. The Investors to get out of risk are putting the money on gold despite the rate of interest is more on deposits. On the other hand, at times gold rates also decrease due to the fact that the fall in international markets, increase in dollar value and other tensions between the countries. Off late the gold prices have coming down due to the US China dispute.

As the most of the country's economy was hit due to the coronavirus pandemic and the people and investors had believed that the investigation on gild is safe haven in the coming days. Despite there are speculations that the gold rates may go higher in third quarter of financial year but it is not exactly as there are various parameters that effect the prices.

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.

What is the Gold rate at Tanishq

Gold rates will be fluctuating on a daily basis and is difficult for a customer to get the idea of the exact price of gold. However the Gold rates depends upon the location of the store and with the GST taxes. The best way to know the gold rates at the store itself but according to the Tanishq website, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,410 per ten gram 22 carat gold.

What is future of gold prices? Will they continue to rise?

Investors predict that the prices could go up to Rs 82,000 per 10 grams in the next two years. It is noted that the lower interest rates, negative rates in some economies, enormous amount of liquidity, which are trying to push growth due to Covid-19 are expected to increase the the price trend.