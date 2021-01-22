Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today surges on 22 January 2021

Gold rate today on 22 January 2021: Gold rates have continued to surge on Friday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 50,450. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,400 with a hike of Rs. 490 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,800 with a hike of Rs. 540. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,910 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 400 increase and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,180 with a surge of Rs. 450.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,360 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,060 with a fall of Rs. 70 and 179 respectively. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,600 and Rs. 49,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a hike of Rs. 500.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,400 Rs. 52,800 Rs.67,700 Chennai Rs. 46,910 Rs. 51,180 Rs.72,500 Kolkata Rs. 48,360 Rs. 51,060 Rs.67,700 Mumbai Rs. 48,600 Rs. 49,600 Rs.67,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.