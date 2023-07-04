Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stables check the rates on July 4
- SBI revamps YONO app; withdraw cash without a debit card
- Nayanthara nods her head for a Youtuber
- President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad, governor, CM welcomes
- BRS terms Rahul as ‘Remote Gandhi’ parroting out Cong-scripted speeches
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Tension grips State BJP leaders and cadre
- Thaman drops a massive update on ‘BRO;’ first single to be out this week!
- 14-day training camp for NCC cadets conclude at Dundigal
Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Hyderabad today remained stable
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 4 have witnessed a surge. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,050. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 58,960.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 75,500 per kilogram.
In contrast, the gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS