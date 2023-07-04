Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023

The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 4 have witnessed a surge. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,050. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 58,960.



As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 75,500 per kilogram.



In contrast, the gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

