Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 pc
Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 354 crore for the Jan-March quarter of 2023-24 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 410.30 crore for the same period of the previous year.
New Delhi : Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 354 crore for the Jan-March quarter of 2023-24 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 410.30 crore for the same period of the previous year.
The Apollo Tyres board has “recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (i.e. 600 per cent) on the face value of Rs 1 each for FY24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company, which shall be paid/ dispatched on or before 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The tyre major posted revenue from operations at Rs 6258.20 crore, marginally up from Rs 6247.33 crore during the same period last year. The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at Rs 1028 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year.