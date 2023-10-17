Live
- Warangal: Niveditha leaves audience spellbound
- Jaya Jaya Hey Mahishasura Mardini Ramya Kapardini Shaila Suthe
- Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees
- NewsClick UAPA case: SC to consider listing plea of founder Purkayastha
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari funds fault with police for stopping TDP's Sanghibhava Yatra
- National award to folk poet, singer
- HC asks Centre on surrogacy law: Explain exclusion of single, unmarried women
- Former MLA Revuri quits BJP, joining Congress
- Sapling plantation to curb pollution in winters
- Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Celebrates the Festive Season with a Grand Cake Mixing Ceremony
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashed, check the rates on October 17, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashed.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on October 15 2023 have been slashed. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,010 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,100.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 77,500 per kilogram. The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.