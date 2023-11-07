Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on November 7, 2023

Live
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on November 7, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 56,350 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 61,470 with a fall of Rs. 160.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 78,200 per kilogram. The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.