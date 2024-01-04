Live
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 04 January, 2024
Highlights
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 04 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,500 with a fall of Rs. 250 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,820 with a fall of Rs. 270.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS