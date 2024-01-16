Live
- IDF uncovers 100 rocket installations in Gaza
- BJP Contested MLA distributes kites amid Sankranti in Secunderabad cantonment
- Govt to soon provide assistance to widows for house construction: Himachal CM
- Govt aiming for 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030: Gadkari
- 110-year-old man undergoes hip replacement surgery in Gorakhpur
- Gang rape by vigilantes: Can’t rule if we heed all of BJP’s demands, says K’taka Home Min
- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- PM Modi Accorded Rousing Reception
- Safeguard Cows Protect Culture TTD Chairman
- Centre imposes 50% export duty on molasses
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 16 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 16 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,440 with a hike of Rs. 320.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS