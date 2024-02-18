Live
- Notorious Naxalite suspect apprehended after 21 years
- Hyderabad: ISB celebrates Graduation Day
- Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Postponed to October 10, 2024
- Farmers' Protests Update: Tractor Marches And Dharnas In Haryana and Punjab
- Telangana: 62 DSPs transferred across the state ahead of elections
- Arvind Kejriwal Faces Trust Vote Amid BJP Accusations And Legal Battles
- Jaishankar Defends India's Foreign Policy, Advocates For Strategic Intelligence And Diverse Alliances
- Delhi records 8.6 degrees as minimum temp, air quality 'very poor'
- Bookshelf
- Elderly woman rescued after year-long house arrest
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 18 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 18 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,200 with a hike of Rs. 100 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,300 with a hike of Rs. 110.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS