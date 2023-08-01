Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 01 August, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 01 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashes. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,250 with a fall of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,280 with a fall of Rs. 100
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
