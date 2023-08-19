Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- TS&AP Sub-Area celebrates Army Wives’ Welfare Association Day
- Kakinada: CPI calls for people’s struggle to save NFCL
- Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan sure of Opposition alliance
- GHMC chief urges denizens to register as voters
- Government bans bulk SIM cards sale, mandates dealers police verification
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
- Hyderabad: Neknampur Lake wins accolades from Niti Aayog for restoration
- Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid inauguration of steel bridge
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 19 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 19 August 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,020.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS