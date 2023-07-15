Live
- UP doctors to be trained in mother and child care
- Cracker Of An Update: Versatile Actor Vishal Sings Mass Number Adharadha For His High Voltage Gangster Sc-Fi Thriller Mark Antony, Promo Out Now
- UCC not in nation’s interest: Akali Dal
- Warangal: CPI workers protest against price rise
- CPI(M)’s anti-UCC meet suffers jolt as veteran Left Convenor EP Jayarajan backs out
- Nizamabad: BJP leader Dhanpal pays tribute to Ammavar
- K'taka man accused of making threat calls to Gadkari has terror links, probe reveals
- Trinamool Congress activist hacked to death in post-poll violence
- Parts of Delhi still waterlogged
- Hyderabad: Waste to Energy plant to come up in Dundigal
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 15, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 15: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,000 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,000.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 81,300 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 2500.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS