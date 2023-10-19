Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 19 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 19 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 55,450 with a hike of Rs. 510 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,500 with a hike of Rs. 550.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
