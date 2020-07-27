Gold rate today surge in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai in India on 27 July 2020

Gold Rate in India, 27 July 2020: Gold prices surged on Monday. On MCX, Gold futures increased by Rs. 10 to Rs 51,160 while the silver rate has also increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 61,210 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. The above mentioned MCX futures shows that it will trade at those prices.

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 49,96 per ten grams of 22 carat and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 51,160 with an increase of Rs. 10. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 49,050 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 53,480 with an increase of Rs. 10.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 49,960 Rs. 51,160 Rs.61,210 Chennai Rs. 49,050 Rs. 53,480 Rs.61,210 Kolkata Rs. 50,010 Rs. 51,410 Rs.61,210 Mumbai Rs. 49,910 Rs. 50,910 Rs.61,210

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 50,010 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 51,410 per ten gram of 24 carat 24 carat without hike. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen an increase of Rs. 10 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 49,910 and Rs. 50,910.