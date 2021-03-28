Gold rate today at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 28 March 2021

Gold rates today on 28 March 2021: The gold rates have once again surged at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,710 with Rs. 220 hike. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week. Let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 41,900 with Rs. 200 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,710 with Rs. 220 hike. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 41,900 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,710 with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 220.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 41,900 Rs. 45,710 Rs.65,700 Hyderabad Rs. 41,900 Rs. 45,710 Rs.69,300 Kerala Rs. 41,900 Rs. 45,710 Rs.64,900 Vizag Rs. 41,900 Rs. 45,710 Rs.69,300

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 41,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,710 with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 220. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 41,900 per ten grams of 22 carat with Rs. 200 hike and Rs. 45,710 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 220 hike.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.