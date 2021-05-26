Gold rate today hike slightly in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 26 May 2021

Gold rate today on 26 May 2021: Gold rate at all metro cities after remaining stable for the last five days has been increased on Wednesday. However, the increase is limited to on 24 carat gold. Meanwhile, the gold rate have recorded highest in the last four months. Going by the past two month trend, the yellow metal has seen fall in April and later has gone up in May.



The gold rate in Hyderabad today has been at Rs. 5,600 for ten grams of 22 carat without any change and while the gold rate for ten gram of 24 carat is at hiked by Rs. 10 to Rs. 49,760 edging closer to 50,000 mark. The gold rate in Bangalore has followed the same trend with Rs. 45,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,760.



Gold rate in Kerala is remained stable at Rs. 45,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats and for the ten grams of 24 carats price increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 49,760. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam also followed the same trends with Rs. 45,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,790 per ten grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 10.



On the other hand, silver rates have been choppy with a slash of Rs. 300 in Bangalore and Kerala closing at Rs. 71,200, and Rs. 200 hiked at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam closing at Rs 76,200.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,760 Rs.71,200 Hyderabad Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,760 Rs.76,200 Kerala Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,760 Rs.71,200 Vizag Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,760 Rs.76,200

Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.