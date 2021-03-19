Gold rate today hikes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam remains stable on 19 March 2021

Gold rates today on 19 March 2021: The gold rates have hiked after being stable for last three days at all major cities across the country on Friday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,040 without any change. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,200 with a hike of Rs. 190 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,040 with an increase of Rs. 210. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,200 with a hike of Rs. 190 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,040 with a hike of Rs. 210





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,200 Rs. 46,040 Rs.67,700 Hyderabad Rs. 42,200 Rs. 46,040 Rs.72,500 Kerala Rs. 42,200 Rs. 46,040 Rs.67,700 Vizag Rs. 42,200 Rs. 46,040 Rs.72,500

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,200 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 46,040 with a hike of Rs. 190 and Rs. 210. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,200 per ten grams of 22 carat with an hike of Rs. 190 and Rs. 46,040 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 210 hike

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.