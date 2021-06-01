Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hike on 1 June 2021

Gold rate today on 1 June 2021: Gold rate today continue to surge at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,870 with Rs. 110 hike and that 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,870 with Rs 110 hike. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 160 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,480 with Rs. 170 hike.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,280 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 110 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,860 with a hike of Rs. 110. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 46,700 and Rs. 47,700 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 110.

Silver rate have been at Rs 72,000 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and in Chennai, the silver rate is at Rs. 76,800.

Gold rate today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,760 Rs. 50,760 Rs.71,600 Chennai Rs. 46,120 Rs. 50,310 Rs.76,200 Kolkata Rs. 48,170 Rs. 50,750 Rs.71,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,590 Rs. 47,590 Rs.71,600





The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on the gold rate.