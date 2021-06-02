Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes on 2 June 2021

Gold rate today on 2 June 2021: Gold rate today continue to surge at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,980 with Rs. 110 hike and that 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,980 with Rs 110 hike. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,390 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 110 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,600 with Rs. 120 hike.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,490 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 210 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,970 with a hike of Rs. 110. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 46,900 and Rs. 47,900 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 200.

Silver rate have been at Rs 72,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a hike of Rs. 600 the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 76,800 with a hike of 4,800.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,980 Rs. 50,980 Rs.72,600 Chennai Rs. 46,390 Rs. 50,600 Rs.76,800 Kolkata Rs. 48,490 Rs. 50,970 Rs.72,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,900 Rs. 47,900 Rs.72,600

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.