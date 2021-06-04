Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes on 4 June 2021

Gold rate today on 4 June 2021: Gold rate today continue to surge at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,100 with Rs. 20 hike and that 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,350 with a hike of Rs. 100. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,550 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 80 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,790 with Rs. 90 hike.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,100 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,450 with a hike of Rs. 100. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 48,230 and Rs. 49,230 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat without change.

Silver rate have been at Rs 72,000 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a hike of Rs. 100 the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 77,500 with a hike of Rs.900.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,100 Rs. 51,350 Rs.72,000 Chennai Rs. 46,550 Rs. 50,790 Rs.77,500 Kolkata Rs. 47,100 Rs. 51,450 Rs.72,000 Mumbai Rs. 48,230 Rs. 49,230 Rs.72,000

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.