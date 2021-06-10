Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 10 June 2021

Gold rate today on 10 June 2021: Gold rate today remain stable at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,040 with Rs. 10 slash and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,420 without change. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,500.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,220 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,920. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,680 and Rs. 48,680 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat without change.



Silver rate have been at Rs 71,400 with slash of Rs. 4900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the rate of silver at Chennai is at Rs. 76,100 with slash of Rs. 200.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows







City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,040 Rs. 52,420 Rs.71,400 Chennai Rs. 46,300 Rs. 50,500 Rs.76,100 Kolkata Rs. 48,220 Rs. 50,920 Rs.71,400 Mumbai Rs. 47,680 Rs. 48,680 Rs.71,400





The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.