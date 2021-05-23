Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 23 May 2021

Gold rate today on 23 May 2021: The gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,930 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,830. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,900 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 50 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,050 with a hike of Rs. 30.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48.030 per 10 gram of 22 carat with s hike of Rs. 1180 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,800. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 46,000 and Rs. 47,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,930 Rs. 50,930 Rs.71,100 Chennai Rs. 45,850 Rs. 50,020 Rs.75,700 Kolkata Rs. 46,850 Rs. 50,470 Rs.71,100 Mumbai Rs. 46,000 Rs. 47,000 Rs.71,100

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.