Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 27 May 2021

Gold rate today on 27 May 2021: Gold rate today have been picked up the momentum with a hike at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai after being stable last few days. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,100 with Rs. 170 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,000 with Rs 170 hike. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,500 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 550 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,700 with Rs. 600 surge.



The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,880 per 10 gram of 22 carat without any change and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,650 with no change. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 46,800 and Rs. 47,800 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 800.



Silver rate have hiked by Rs. 1500 taking the prices to Rs 72,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi and Rs. 1300 hike in Chennai with price at Rs. 77,300.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,100 Rs. 51,000 Rs.72,700 Chennai Rs. 46,500 Rs. 50,700 Rs.77,300 Kolkata Rs. 47,880 Rs. 50,650 Rs.72,700 Mumbai Rs. 46,800 Rs. 47,800 Rs.72,700





The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.