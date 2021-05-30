Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 30 May 2021

Gold rate today on 30 May 2021: Gold rate today continue to surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,750 with Rs. 50 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,750 with Rs 50 hike. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,110 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 130 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with Rs. 140 hike.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,160 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,740 with a fall of Rs. 10. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 46,580 and Rs. 47,580 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 100.

Silver rate have slash by Rs. 400 taking the prices to Rs 71,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi and Rs. 200 hike in Chennai with price at Rs. 76,200





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,750 Rs. 50,750 Rs.71,600 Chennai Rs. 46,110 Rs. 50,300 Rs.76,200 Kolkata Rs. 48,160 Rs. 50,740 Rs.71,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,580 Rs. 47,580 Rs.71,600

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.