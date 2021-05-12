Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 12 May 2021

Gold rate today on 12 May 2021: The gold rate have seen a fall at all major cities across the country on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48 770. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.



Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,700 with Rs. 90 hike and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,770 with Rs. 100 hike. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,700 per ten gram of 22-carat without change and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,770 with a hike of Rs 90 and of Rs 100 on both the metals respectively.



The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 90 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,770 with a hike of Rs. 100. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,700 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 90 and Rs. 48,770 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 100

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Rs.71,600 Hyderabad Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Rs.76,000 Kerala Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Rs.71,600 Vizag Rs. 44,700 Rs. 48,770 Rs.76,000

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.