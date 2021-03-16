Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 16 March 2021

Gold rates today on 16 March 2021: The gold rates have remained stable at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,830 without any change. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,010 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,840. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,020 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,830.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,010 Rs. 45,830 Rs.67,000 Hyderabad Rs. 42,010 Rs. 45,830 Rs.71,700 Kerala Rs. 42,010 Rs. 45,830 Rs.67,400 Vizag Rs. 42,010 Rs. 45,830 Rs.71,700

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,020 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,830. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,010, and Rs. 45,830 per ten grams of 22 carats. While the silver rates across the country have gone up at various cities.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.