Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 20 May 2021

Gold rate today on 20 May 2021: The gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities across the country on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,590. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 45,450 and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,590. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 45,450 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,590 on both the metals.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs. 45,450 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,590. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,450 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,590 per ten grams of 24 carats gold.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,450 Rs. 49,590 Rs.73,000 Hyderabad Rs. 45,450 Rs. 49,590 Rs.77,500 Kerala Rs. 45,450 Rs. 49,590 Rs.73,000 Vizag Rs. 45,450 Rs. 49,590 Rs.77,500

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.