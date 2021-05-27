Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam spikes up on 27 May 2021

Gold rate today on 27 May 2021: The gold rate have seen a surge at all major cities across the country on Thursday after being stable for the last few days. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs 540, which is all time high surge. The gold rates have been recorded four month high and let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas.



Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 46,100 with a hike of Rs. 500 and the gold rate of ten gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs. 540. The gold rate in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 46,100 per ten gram of 22-carat with a huge hike of Rs. 500 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs 540.



Gold rate in Kerala also followed the same trends with a hike of Rs. 500 per ten gram of 22 carat gold to Rs. 46,100 and the gold rate if ten gram of 24 carat hiked by Rs. 540 taking the rate to Rs. 50,300. The gold rate in Visakhapatnam registered a hike of Rs. 500 and Rs. 540 per ten gram of both 22 carat and 24 carat respectively taking the prices to Rs. 46,100 and Rs. 50,300.



On the other hand, silver rates have been hiked by Rs. 700 in Bangalore and Kerala closing at Rs. 72,700, and Rs. 1300 hiked at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam closing at Rs 77,300.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.72,700 Hyderabad Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.77,300 Kerala Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.72,700 Vizag Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.77,300

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate. The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.

While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.

