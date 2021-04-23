Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 23 April 2021

Gold rates today on 23 April 2021: The gold rates have surges at all major cities across the country on Friday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,200 with Rs. 270 hike. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 45,100 with a hike of Rs. 250 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,200 with a hike of Rs. 270. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 45,100 per ten gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 250 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,200 with a hike of Rs. 270.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs.70,300 Hyderabad Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs.73,900 Kerala Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs.70,300 Vizag Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs.73,900

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 45,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,200 with a hike of Rs. 270. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,100 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 250 and Rs. 49,200 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 270.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.