Gold rate today surges at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 21 March 2021

Gold rates today on 21 March 2021: The gold rates have surged at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,090 with a surge of Rs. 160. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,250 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,090 with an increase of Rs. 160. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,250 with a surge of Rs. 150 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,090 with a hike of Rs. 160.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,250 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 46,090 with a hike of Rs. 150 and Rs. 160. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,250 per ten grams of 22 carat with a rise of Rs. 150 and Rs. 46,090 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 160 hike.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,250 Rs. 46,090 Rs.67,500 Hyderabad Rs. 42,250 Rs. 46,090 Rs.71,800 Kerala Rs. 42,250 Rs. 46,090 Rs.67,500 Vizag Rs. 42,250 Rs. 46,090 Rs.71,800



