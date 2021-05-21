Gold rate today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 21 May 2021

Gold rate today on 21 May 2021: The gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities across the country on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,750 with a hike of Rs. 160. Gold rate in Bangalore city for ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 45,600 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,750 with a hike of Rs. 150. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 45,600 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,750 with a hike of Rs. 150 and Rs. 160 on both the metals.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs. 45,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,750 with a surge of Rs. 160 respectively. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,750 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 150 and Rs. 160.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.72,300 Hyderabad Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.76,900 Kerala Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.72,300 Vizag Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.76,900

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.