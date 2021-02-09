Gold rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 09 February 2021

Gold rate today on 09 February 2021: Gold rates have surged at all major cities on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,070. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,200 with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,400 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,580 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 120 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 48,630 with a fall of Rs. 100.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,760 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,460 with a fall of Rs. 30. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,350, and Rs. 47,350 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an increase of Rs. 190.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,200 Rs. 50,400 Rs.70,200 Chennai Rs. 44,580 Rs. 48,630 Rs.73,600 Kolkata Rs. 46,760 Rs. 49,460 Rs.70,200 Mumbai Rs. 46,350 Rs. 47,350 Rs.70,200

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.