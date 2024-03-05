Live
- YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in Vision Visakha conference
- KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow
- JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
- Need to increase agri export stressed
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration
- Hyderabad: Man murders wife over suspected affair
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 05 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,890 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 64,230.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 73,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
