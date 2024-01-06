Live
- Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of ENC visits INS Chilka
- Kapu Ramachandra Reddy suits YSRCP, says will contest independent
- Ananya Panday’s Youthful Denim Delight: Crafting Effortless Street Style Statements
- World Day Of War Orphans 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ creates a record in USA; here are the details
- T-Series bags NTR’s ‘Devara’ audio rights
- Kamal Haasan ‘Thug Life’ is hitting sets from this date
- ‘Ayalaan’ trailer leaves an enduring mark
- Congress moves pawns to get hold of GWMC
- Ayodhya case litigant Ansari gets Ram temple invitation, says will attend
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 06 January, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,150 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,400 with a fall of Rs. 130.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS