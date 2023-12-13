Live
- Energy Conservation Week to be observed from Dec 14 to 20
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
- Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in Nov
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed
Gold rates in Delhi on 13 December: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,900 with a fall of 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,060 with a fall of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS