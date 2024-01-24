Live
- Devotees Flock To Newly Consecrated Ram Mandir In Ayodhya For Second Consecutive Day
- AP Congress to receive applications for Assembly and parliament elections candidature from today
- It is uphill task for Ramesh, Parthasarathy
- Tragic Death Prompts Delhi Government Inquiry Into Alleged School Assault
- KTR campaign against BJP termed ‘downright lies’
- Ram temple extends 'darshan' timings to deal with rush
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2024
- India’s coronary drug-eluting stents mkt to see 4% CAGR by 2033
- YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES
- 224 million children worldwide urgently need quality education: ECW
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 24 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 24 January, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,950 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,200.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
