Live
- IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath behind land pooling scam, alleges former TDP MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana
- Aruna welcomes High Court verdict
- Blow to BRS as Telangana High Court nullifies another MLA’s win
- Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav apologises
- PM Modi's Exchange With Chinese President Jinping Contradicts Narratives On Meeting Intent
- Visakhapatnam: GVMC standing committee approves 30 agenda proposals
- Opposition Coalition 'INDIA Bloc' Set To Unveil Logo At Mumbai Meeting
- Yesteryear celebrities Abbas, Farzana in talks for Bigg Boss Telugu season 7
- Anantapur: Farmers plead for groundnut processing centres in Anantapur
- Omnicom Group Chooses Hyderabad for New Global Capability Centre
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 25, August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 25, August: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,650 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,600 with a hike of Rs. 150.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS