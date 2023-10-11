Live
- Cybersecurity should be viewed as a preventive measure: Saurabh Saxena, Regional VP, OpenText
- Severe space weather events found to lower migratory birds’ numbers
- Congress appoints Jana Reddy as head of four-member committee to pacify disgruntled leaders
- Winged guests arrive at Pulicat, Nelapattu bird sanctuaries
- DTC bus marshals block road over non-payment of dues
- Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Kaun Banega CM? Stakes are high- Battle is bitter.
- Charting the Course for Digital Journalism: Education for the Next Generation
- Supreme Court directes restoration of a cheating case against Rajnikanth's wife
- AAP protest against action of ED, CBI
- UGC To Release Guidelines For Minimum Mandatory Disclosure for universities
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surges.
Gold rates in Delhi on 11 October: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 53,800 with a surge of Rs. 300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 58,680 with a surge of Rs. 330.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 72,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS