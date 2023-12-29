Live
- Mahila University agreement with EUSAI
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 28 December, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 28 December: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 59,050 with a hike of Rs. 400 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 64,400 with a hike of Rs. 440.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 79,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
