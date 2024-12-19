Live
- Naveen asks BJD workers to raise voice against price rise
- Bankers asked to ensure timely loans as per targets
- Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
- UP power dept raids SP MP's residence, evidence of meter tampering found
- NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs
- Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour
- Utkarsh Odisha Conclave website launched
- MP, MLA seek funds for development of Anaparthi
- Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2024: Discover the secrets the stars have in store for you today!
- Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Love, Relationships, Media Speculation
Just In
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 19 December, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashed
The gold rates today slashed in Vijayawada on 19 December, 2024. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold 71,340 with a fall of Rs. 10 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 77,830 with a hike of Rs. 10.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 92,400 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.