Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges today, check the rates on 24 September, 2024

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 24 September, 2024 surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 70,000 with a hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 76,360 with a hike of Rs. 200.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 97,900 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.