Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 03 April 2021

Gold rate today on 03 April 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,400 with a hike of Rs. 600 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,440 with Rs. 650 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,670 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 290 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,550 with Rs. 350 increase.



The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,660 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 370 increase and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,350 with Rs. 360 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,900 and Rs. 44,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 530 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.65,000 Chennai Rs. 42,670 Rs. 46,550 Rs.70,000 Kolkata Rs. 44,660 Rs. 47,350 Rs.65,000 Mumbai Rs. 43,900 Rs. 44,900 Rs.65,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.