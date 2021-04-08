Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 08 April 2021

Gold rate today on 08 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,800 with a hike of Rs. 250 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,870 with s hike of Rs.270. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,970 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 400 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,890 with Rs. 440 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,630 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,320 without change. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,300 and Rs. 45,200 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 100 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,800 Rs. 48,870 Rs.66,300 Chennai Rs. 42,970 Rs. 46,890 Rs.70,500 Kolkata Rs. 44,630 Rs. 47,320 Rs.66,300 Mumbai Rs. 44,300 Rs. 45,300 Rs.66,300

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.