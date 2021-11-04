Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 04 November 2021
Gold rates today, 04 November 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,700 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,900.
Gold rates today, 04 November 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,700 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,900 with a fall of Rs. 250 and Rs. 300. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,690 with fall of Rs. 390 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,760 with a fall of Rs. 420.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 46,950
Rs. 51,200
Rs.62,400
Chennai
Rs 45,080
Rs. 49,180
Rs.67,600
Kolkata
Rs. 47,300
Rs. 50,100
Rs.62,400
Mumbai
Rs. 46,850
Rs. 47,850
Rs. 62,400