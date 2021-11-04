  • Menu
Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 04 November 2021

Gold rates today, 04 November 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,700 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,900.

Gold rates today, 04 November 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,700 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,900 with a fall of Rs. 250 and Rs. 300. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,690 with fall of Rs. 390 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,760 with a fall of Rs. 420.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,900 with a fall of Rs. 200. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,410 and Rs. 47,410 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs 420. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 64,700 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Ra 68,900.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

silver (1kg)

Delhi

Rs. 46,950

Rs. 51,200

Rs.62,400

Chennai

Rs 45,080

Rs. 49,180

Rs.67,600

Kolkata

Rs. 47,300

Rs. 50,100

Rs.62,400

Mumbai

Rs. 46,850

Rs. 47,850

Rs. 62,400

