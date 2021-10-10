  • Menu
Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 10 October 2021

Gold rates today, 10 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,050 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,240.

Gold rates today, 10 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,050 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,240. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,380 with a hike of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,410 with a hike of Rs. 270.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,100 with a hike of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,940 and Rs. 46,940 per 10 grams of 24 carats. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 65,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 65,900.
The gold and
silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,240 Rs.65,900
Chennai Rs 44,380 Rs. 48,410 Rs.65,900
Kolkata Rs. 46,400 Rs. 49,100 Rs.65,900
Mumbai Rs. 45,940 Rs. 46,940 Rs.65,900

